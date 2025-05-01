The tRNA for which amino acid is the first to enter the ribosome?
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What is the function of the release factor during translation?
It binds to the stop codon in the A site in place of a tRNA.
It releases the amino acid from its tRNA to allow the amino acid to be added to the growing polypeptide.
It supplies a source of energy for termination of translation and the release of the polypeptide.
It releases the ribosome from the rough endoplasmic reticulum and allows the polypeptide to enter the cytosol.
Which of the following processes is the first event to take place in translation?
What type of bonding is responsible for maintaining the shape of the tRNA molecule shown in the figure?
The tRNA shown in the figure has its 3′ end projecting beyond its 5′ end. Which of the following processes will occur at this 3′ end?
A ribosome has three tRNA binding sites. Which answer matches the tRNA binding site with the correct function: