Gene trees are evolutionary trees that show the evolutionary lineages of specific genes separate from organisms. Below is a gene tree for the genes that code for opsins in humans. Opsins are the light sensitive proteins in the eyes. Humans have four opsins that are active in visual perception: long-wavelength sensitive (LWS or red-sensitive), medium-wavelength sensitive (MWS or green sensitive), short-wavelength sensitive (SWS or blue sensitive), and rhodopsin (RH, not color sensitive). Which mutational process would be most likely to create a gene tree like this?
13. How Populations Evolve
Evolution of Populations
- Multiple Choice4views
- Multiple Choice
Over short time periods, what would you expect to be responsible for creating the most genetic variation in humans?3views
- Multiple Choice
The number of individuals in a population with each of the following genotypes is listed below. What is the frequency of the small t allele?
TT: 640
Tt: 200
tt: 1604views
- Multiple Choice
Mutations that don’t impact the fitness of an allele can be called?4views
- Multiple Choice
Natural selection is able to work independently on different genes that are found on the same chromosome because of which process?4views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about mutations is correct?5views
- Multiple Choice
Gia and Kojo collect a sample of beetles to calculate the frequency for the W allele. After genotyping the individuals in their sample, they count the following genotypes:
WW: 50
Ww: 170
ww: 120
Gia calculates the frequency by taking:
Kojo calculates the frequency by taking:
Who calculated the frequency incorrectly, and what was their mistake?3views
- Multiple Choice
When all the alleles in a population are considered together, independently of the individuals they come from, we call that the ___________.3views
- Multiple Choice
Which process ensures that alleles are always found in new combinations?4views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following terms is correctly matched to its definition?4views