The number of individuals in a population with each of the following genotypes is listed below. What is the frequency of the small t allele?
TT: 640
Tt: 200
tt: 160
Lateral gene transfer is most common in eukaryotes.
Mutations are more common in populations with low fitness.
Many mutations do not affect the fitness of an organism.
Most mutations increase the fitness of an organism.
The number of individuals in a population with each of the following genotypes is listed below. What is the frequency of the small t allele?
TT: 640
Tt: 200
tt: 160
Gia and Kojo collect a sample of beetles to calculate the frequency for the W allele. After genotyping the individuals in their sample, they count the following genotypes:
WW: 50
Ww: 170
ww: 120
Gia calculates the frequency by taking:
Kojo calculates the frequency by taking:
Who calculated the frequency incorrectly, and what was their mistake?
Gene trees are evolutionary trees that show the evolutionary lineages of specific genes separate from organisms. Below is a gene tree for the genes that code for opsins in humans. Opsins are the light sensitive proteins in the eyes. Humans have four opsins that are active in visual perception: long-wavelength sensitive (LWS or red-sensitive), medium-wavelength sensitive (MWS or green sensitive), short-wavelength sensitive (SWS or blue sensitive), and rhodopsin (RH, not color sensitive). Which mutational process would be most likely to create a gene tree like this?
Natural selection is able to work independently on different genes that are found on the same chromosome because of which process?
Over short time periods, what would you expect to be responsible for creating the most genetic variation in humans?