Herbicides, chemicals administered by farmers to kill weeds, have been hugely beneficial in increasing the efficiency of modern agriculture. Many of the herbicides used today, however, are less effective than when they were originally introduced because weed populations have evolved resistance. Knowing this, which of the following statements is likely true?
13. How Populations Evolve
Natural and Artificial Selection
- Multiple Choice4views
- Multiple Choice
Which statement below best restates one of the key observations central to the concept of Natural Selection?4views
- Multiple Choice
A proposed strategy for combatting the spread of antibiotic resistance is to allow doctors to prescribe only a certain subset of antibiotic drugs and regularly rotate which antibiotics are allowed to be prescribed over several years. Why could this approach limit the spread of antibiotic resistance?5views
- Multiple Choice
Which statement identifies the main difference between natural selection and artificial selection?5views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements correctly explains a way in which evolution by natural selection and Lamarck's ideas about evolution are different?5views
- Multiple Choice
In a population of crickets, all crickets make a “chirp” to attract mates at the same rate. Chirping also attracts predators, however. In one season, more than 50% of the crickets are eaten as prey as a result of chirping. In this simplified example, using only the information given, do you think this population will evolve by natural selection and why?4views
- Multiple Choice
Kale, brussels sprouts, cabbage, broccoli, and kohlrabi are all vegetables that come from selecting for different traits in the wild mustard (Brassica oleracea). For example, to produce kale, humans selected plants with the large leaves. Over repeated generations of selection this led to the modern plant kale. This is an example of:4views
- Multiple Choice
Bedbugs are a pest that has been a nuisance throughout human history. In the 1940s, the widespread introduction of the pesticide DDT allowed people to effectively kill bedbugs at home. However, a mutation in the gene that codes for sodium channels in these insects provided resistance to DDT in some bedbugs. DDT was banned in 1974, but most bedbugs today are still resistant to DDT. What could be an explanation for why most bedbugs still have resistance to DDT?5views