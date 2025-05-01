Whose book “Principles of Geology” most directly influenced the thinking of Charles Darwin?
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Essential Chemistry for Biology2h 43m
- 3. The Molecules of Life2h 18m
- 4. A Tour of the Cell2h 7m
- 5. The Working Cell1h 29m
- 6. Cellular Respiration: Obtaining Energy from Food1h 8m
- 7. Photosynthesis: Using Light to Make Food1h 44m
- 8. Cellular Reproduction: Cells from Cells2h 55m
- 9. Patterns of Inheritance2h 53m
- 10. The Structure and Function of DNA4h 19m
- 11. How Genes Are Controlled55m
- 12. DNA Technology33m
- 13. How Populations Evolve6h 12m
- 14. How Biological Diversity Evolves3h 27m
- 15. The Evolution of Microbial Life2h 8m
- 16. The Evolution of Plants and Fungi1h 58m
- 17. The Evolution of Animals3h 25m
- 18. An Introduction to Ecology and the Biosphere2h 3m
- 19. Population Ecology2h 9m
- 20. Communities and Ecosystems4h 29m
- 21. Unifying Concepts of Animal Structure and Function2h 17m
- 22. Nutrition and Digestion1h 2m
- 23. Circulation and Respiration1h 46m
- 24. The Body's Defenses1h 14m
- 25. Hormones1h 4m
- 26. Reproduction and Development1h 2m
- 27. Nervous, Sensory, and Locomotor Systems2h 57m
- 28. The Life of a Flowering Plant1h 50m
- 29. The Working Plant2h 33m
Lamarck developed his ideas almost 100 years before Mendel’s principles of genetics would be widely understood. With our current understanding of genetics, which of Lamarck’s ideas do we most clearly understand to be INCORRECT?
In an individual, traits that are not used regularly will become less enhanced.
In an individual, traits that are used regularly will become more enhanced.
Characters acquired in an organism’s lifetime can be inherited by offspring.
Populations will become more adapted to their environments over time.
Which scientist was one of the first proponents of uniformitarianism and suggested the Earth was much older than a few thousand years?
Which scientist specialized in fossils and has been called “The Father of Paleontology”?
Certain dog breeds regularly have “docked” tails, where a dog’s tail is cut to a short length while still a puppy. A breeder of rottweilers tells you that docking has become so common in this breed that they think puppies will start being born with short tails. Evaluate their thinking.