Whose book “Principles of Geology” most directly influenced the thinking of Charles Darwin?
13. How Populations Evolve
Theories on the Diversity of Life
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13. How Populations Evolve
Theories on the Diversity of Life
- Multiple Choice5views
- Multiple Choice
Which scientist specialized in fossils and has been called “The Father of Paleontology”?5views
- Multiple Choice
Certain dog breeds regularly have “docked” tails, where a dog’s tail is cut to a short length while still a puppy. A breeder of rottweilers tells you that docking has become so common in this breed that they think puppies will start being born with short tails. Evaluate their thinking.4views
- Multiple Choice
Lamarck developed his ideas almost 100 years before Mendel’s principles of genetics would be widely understood. With our current understanding of genetics, which of Lamarck’s ideas do we most clearly understand to be INCORRECT?4views
- Multiple Choice
Which scientist was one of the first proponents of uniformitarianism and suggested the Earth was much older than a few thousand years?5views