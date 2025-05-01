Which domains of life are classified as prokaryotes?
15. The Evolution of Microbial Life
Prokaryotes
- Multiple Choice4views
- Multiple Choice
There are two groups of bacteria which live in the Great Salt Lake: Halobacterium and Halococcus. The Great Salt Lake's average salinity is around 13%. What class of microbes do the Halobacterium and Halococcus species belong to?4views
- Multiple Choice
All organisms have specific environmental conditions in which they thrive. Most organisms cannot live in extremely salty environments. If a bacterium that normally lives in a fresh water environment is placed in an environment that is excessively salty, what will happen?5views
- Multiple Choice
An organism that requires an environment of high salt concentration describes an Extreme…5views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a common feature shared by all types of cells?4views
- Multiple Choice
Methanopyrus kandleri is a species of archaea that lives in the hydrothermal vents of the Pacific Ocean. This species' optimal temperatures are between 100-122 ºC. This species also does not require oxygen, as it survives off of hydrogen gas and releases methane gas. What environmental classifications would this archaeal species fit into?4views
- Multiple Choice
If you wanted to increase your chances of obtaining a member of Archaea (rather than a member of another domain), which would be the best site to obtain a sample?4views
- Multiple Choice
In bacteria, DNA will be found in _______________.4views
- Multiple Choice
A cell is most likely to experience plasmolysis (contraction or shrinking of the cell) when…4views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is/are a primary difference(s) between all prokaryotes and eukaryotic cells?3views
- Multiple Choice
Many species of Archaea are known to thrive in environments in which most living things would not survive. We call these Archaea…5views
- Multiple Choice
Acidobacterium capsulatum is a species of bacteria that grows better in the absence of oxygen but can survive if oxygen is present. This species of bacteria also thrives in soil and water with a pH between 3.0 and 6.0. What environmental classifications would this bacterial species fit into?3views
- Multiple Choice
You isolate a cell with the following characteristics:(1) no nucleus, (2) a cell wall, and the cell is (3) 2 μm in size. This cell could be a/an:4views