Many species of Archaea are known to thrive in environments in which most living things would not survive. We call these Archaea…
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Essential Chemistry for Biology2h 43m
- 3. The Molecules of Life2h 18m
- 4. A Tour of the Cell2h 7m
- 5. The Working Cell1h 29m
- 6. Cellular Respiration: Obtaining Energy from Food1h 8m
- 7. Photosynthesis: Using Light to Make Food1h 44m
- 8. Cellular Reproduction: Cells from Cells2h 55m
- 9. Patterns of Inheritance2h 53m
- 10. The Structure and Function of DNA4h 19m
- 11. How Genes Are Controlled55m
- 12. DNA Technology33m
- 13. How Populations Evolve6h 12m
- 14. How Biological Diversity Evolves3h 27m
- 15. The Evolution of Microbial Life2h 8m
- 16. The Evolution of Plants and Fungi1h 58m
- 17. The Evolution of Animals3h 25m
- 18. An Introduction to Ecology and the Biosphere2h 3m
- 19. Population Ecology2h 9m
- 20. Communities and Ecosystems4h 29m
- 21. Unifying Concepts of Animal Structure and Function2h 17m
- 22. Nutrition and Digestion1h 2m
- 23. Circulation and Respiration1h 46m
- 24. The Body's Defenses1h 14m
- 25. Hormones1h 4m
- 26. Reproduction and Development1h 2m
- 27. Nervous, Sensory, and Locomotor Systems2h 57m
- 28. The Life of a Flowering Plant1h 50m
- 29. The Working Plant2h 33m
All organisms have specific environmental conditions in which they thrive. Most organisms cannot live in extremely salty environments. If a bacterium that normally lives in a fresh water environment is placed in an environment that is excessively salty, what will happen?
The bacterium's cytoplasm will fill with water and cause the plasma membrane to rupture.
Water will leave the bacterium's cytoplasm causing the plasma membrane to shrivel.
Nothing will happen, salt concentrations outside of the cell do not affect the cytoplasm within the cell.
If you wanted to increase your chances of obtaining a member of Archaea (rather than a member of another domain), which would be the best site to obtain a sample?
An organism that requires an environment of high salt concentration describes an Extreme…
A cell is most likely to experience plasmolysis (contraction or shrinking of the cell) when…
There are two groups of bacteria which live in the Great Salt Lake: Halobacterium and Halococcus. The Great Salt Lake's average salinity is around 13%. What class of microbes do the Halobacterium and Halococcus species belong to?
Methanopyrus kandleri is a species of archaea that lives in the hydrothermal vents of the Pacific Ocean. This species' optimal temperatures are between 100-122 ºC. This species also does not require oxygen, as it survives off of hydrogen gas and releases methane gas. What environmental classifications would this archaeal species fit into?
Acidobacterium capsulatum is a species of bacteria that grows better in the absence of oxygen but can survive if oxygen is present. This species of bacteria also thrives in soil and water with a pH between 3.0 and 6.0. What environmental classifications would this bacterial species fit into?