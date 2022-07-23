Animals are defined as multicellular, heterotrophic eukaryotes that obtain nutrients by ingesting food. Unlike plants and fungi, animals lack cell walls; instead, they possess an extracellular matrix that provides structural support. Most animals are diploid and reproduce sexually, producing gametes through meiosis, although some can reproduce asexually.

During their life cycle, all animals exhibit motility at some stage, demonstrating intentional movement. A key aspect of animal biology is embryonic development, which begins with the zygote undergoing cleavage. There are three primary reproductive strategies among animals: viviparous, oviparous, and ovoviviparous. Viviparous animals, such as humans and most mammals, nourish their embryos internally and give birth to live young. Oviparous organisms lay eggs, with embryos relying on yolk for nourishment, while ovoviviparous species keep eggs inside their bodies until hatching, with embryos still dependent on yolk.

Interestingly, early embryonic development across various species, including fish, salamanders, tortoises, chicks, calves, and humans, reveals significant similarities. This is attributed to the presence of homeobox genes, which are crucial for the regulation of body development across diverse animal forms. As development progresses, these organisms diverge more distinctly.

Animals are composed of tissues, which are organized groups of similar cells functioning together. For example, muscle tissue is characterized by striations, which are patterns formed by contractile filaments that enable muscle contraction. Tissues can further combine to form organs, which also serve as functional units within the organism.

Another notable feature of many animals is the presence of a nervous system. While not all animals possess a nervous system, many, including seemingly simple organisms like worms and jellyfish, do. For instance, worms have a basic brain and a nervous system that coordinates their movements and responses to the environment.

In summary, the study of animals encompasses their unique characteristics, reproductive strategies, embryonic development, tissue organization, and the presence of nervous systems, all of which contribute to their complexity and diversity in the animal kingdom.