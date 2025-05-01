Which of the following would be considered an example of an adaptive radiation?
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Essential Chemistry for Biology2h 43m
- 3. The Molecules of Life2h 18m
- 4. A Tour of the Cell2h 7m
- 5. The Working Cell1h 29m
- 6. Cellular Respiration: Obtaining Energy from Food1h 8m
- 7. Photosynthesis: Using Light to Make Food1h 44m
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- 13. How Populations Evolve6h 12m
- 14. How Biological Diversity Evolves3h 27m
- 15. The Evolution of Microbial Life2h 8m
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- 26. Reproduction and Development1h 2m
- 27. Nervous, Sensory, and Locomotor Systems2h 57m
- 28. The Life of a Flowering Plant1h 50m
- 29. The Working Plant2h 33m
Which of the following statements are true?
I) Adaptive radiations often follow mass extinction events as organisms adapt to fill previously occupied niches.
II) Adaptive radiations are common on new volcanic islands where organisms can occupy many new environments.
III) The evolution of a new trait can trigger adaptive radiation as organisms are able to outcompete resident organisms in many different environments.
I & II only.
I & III.
II & III.
I, II, & III.
Which adaptive radiation is correctly matched to the extinction event that preceded it?
Which of the following statements about the Cambrian Explosion are true?
I) Before the Cambrian Explosion, most organisms had soft bodies.
II) The Permian extinction created new ecological niches that were exploited during the Cambrian Explosion.
III) After the Cambrian Explosion, new morphological features like limbs and jaws are observed.
The evolution of the Hox gene cluster likely allowed for what key evolutionary innovation?
In arthropods, the Hox genes Ubx and abd-A are largely expressed in the same tissues. The illustrations below show in red which tissues both Ubx and abd-A are expressed in three species of arthropods. Based on this illustration, which statement is consistent with the data?