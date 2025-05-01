The amount of solar energy & heat delivered to different latitudes on Earth is ultimately determined by:
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Essential Chemistry for Biology2h 43m
- 3. The Molecules of Life2h 18m
- 4. A Tour of the Cell2h 7m
- 5. The Working Cell1h 29m
- 6. Cellular Respiration: Obtaining Energy from Food1h 8m
- 7. Photosynthesis: Using Light to Make Food1h 44m
- 8. Cellular Reproduction: Cells from Cells2h 55m
- 9. Patterns of Inheritance2h 53m
- 10. The Structure and Function of DNA4h 19m
- 11. How Genes Are Controlled55m
- 12. DNA Technology33m
- 13. How Populations Evolve6h 12m
- 14. How Biological Diversity Evolves3h 27m
- 15. The Evolution of Microbial Life2h 8m
- 16. The Evolution of Plants and Fungi1h 58m
- 17. The Evolution of Animals3h 25m
- 18. An Introduction to Ecology and the Biosphere2h 3m
- 19. Population Ecology2h 9m
- 20. Communities and Ecosystems4h 29m
- 21. Unifying Concepts of Animal Structure and Function2h 17m
- 22. Nutrition and Digestion1h 2m
- 23. Circulation and Respiration1h 46m
- 24. The Body's Defenses1h 14m
- 25. Hormones1h 4m
- 26. Reproduction and Development1h 2m
- 27. Nervous, Sensory, and Locomotor Systems2h 57m
- 28. The Life of a Flowering Plant1h 50m
- 29. The Working Plant2h 33m
Deforestation contributes to climate change because fewer trees mean that _________ CO2 is removed from the atmosphere, and less _______________ is absorbed, causing a hotter environment.
Less; H2O.
Less; solar radiation.
More; solar radiation.
More; greenhouse gas.
Which method would be the most accurate way to find out the direction of prevailing winds?
Land’s End in the southwest of England & Newfoundland in eastern Canada are both at similar latitudes, yet Newfoundland experiences significantly colder winters. Which of the following is likely the most accurate explanation for this phenomenon?
Earth’s largest rain shadow occurs in south Asia, where northward-directed winds encounter the Himalayan mountains. Which of the following statements about this rain shadow is correct?
Photosynthetic organisms in aquatic biomes tend to live near the surface, as there is more light availability. Is this constraint of light availability a physical or chemical factor?
In which of the following regions would you expect to find photosynthetic organisms?
Detritus is organic matter produced by the decomposition of dead organisms. Considering that detritus tends to sink in water over time, in which ocean zone does detritus make up the base of the food chain?