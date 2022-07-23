Atoms are the fundamental building blocks of matter, composed of three primary subatomic particles: protons, neutrons, and electrons. Each of these particles has distinct characteristics regarding charge, mass, and location within the atom.

Protons carry a positive electric charge of +1, while neutrons are neutral, possessing no charge (0). Electrons, on the other hand, have a negative charge of -1. A helpful mnemonic to remember this is that "electron" sounds like "electrocute," which is associated with something negative.

When it comes to mass, subatomic particles are measured in atomic mass units (AMU). Protons and neutrons each have a mass of 1 AMU, while electrons are so light that their mass is considered negligible, effectively rounded to 0 AMU.

In terms of location, protons and neutrons reside in the nucleus of the atom, which is the central core. Electrons are found in electron shells that orbit around the nucleus. For example, in a carbon atom, the nucleus contains protons and neutrons, while the electrons are depicted as orbiting around this nucleus.

Understanding the structure of atoms, including the properties and locations of protons, neutrons, and electrons, is crucial as it lays the foundation for further exploration of atomic behavior and chemical interactions. As you continue your studies, you will delve deeper into concepts such as electron shells and their significance in chemical bonding.