Which of the following is a reason that such a small fraction of the energy that reaches the Earth as solar radiation ends up at the top of the food chain?
20. Communities and Ecosystems
Energy Flow in Ecosystems
- Multiple Choice3views
- Multiple Choice
Using the data in this table, calculate the: Net production efficiency of insects.3views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true?6views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following answers describes the production efficiency of an organism?4views
- Multiple Choice
Using the data in this table, calculate the: Net production efficiency of the grass.3views
- Multiple Choice
Due to biomagnification, there are certain species with a high concentration of heavy metals (e.g., mercury), leading to dietary advisories for vulnerable demographics (e.g., pregnant women and young children) to avoid these species. Given that these advisories are often most critical for species at the top of long marine food chains, which species would this advice most likely apply to?4views
- Multiple Choice
Using the data in this table, calculate the: Trophic efficiency between insects and grass.5views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about NPP & GPP is true?5views
- Multiple Choice
True or false: Most of an ecosystem’s net primary productivity is ultimately used for the growth of primary consumers within the ecosystem.4views