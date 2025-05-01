Using the data in this table, calculate the: Net production efficiency of insects.
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Essential Chemistry for Biology2h 43m
- 3. The Molecules of Life2h 18m
- 4. A Tour of the Cell2h 7m
- 5. The Working Cell1h 29m
- 6. Cellular Respiration: Obtaining Energy from Food1h 8m
- 7. Photosynthesis: Using Light to Make Food1h 44m
- 8. Cellular Reproduction: Cells from Cells2h 55m
- 9. Patterns of Inheritance2h 53m
- 10. The Structure and Function of DNA4h 19m
- 11. How Genes Are Controlled55m
- 12. DNA Technology33m
- 13. How Populations Evolve6h 12m
- 14. How Biological Diversity Evolves3h 27m
- 15. The Evolution of Microbial Life2h 8m
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- 28. The Life of a Flowering Plant1h 50m
- 29. The Working Plant2h 33m
Which of the following statements is true?
The energy assimilated by an organism is used for new biomass only.
The energy assimilated by an organism is used for new biomass, respiration & reproduction.
The energy assimilated by an organism is used for new biomass, respiration, & is lost as waste (feces).
Consumers assimilate 100% of the energy they consume.
True or false: Most of an ecosystem’s net primary productivity is ultimately used for the growth of primary consumers within the ecosystem.
Which of the following is a reason that such a small fraction of the energy that reaches the Earth as solar radiation ends up at the top of the food chain?
Due to biomagnification, there are certain species with a high concentration of heavy metals (e.g., mercury), leading to dietary advisories for vulnerable demographics (e.g., pregnant women and young children) to avoid these species. Given that these advisories are often most critical for species at the top of long marine food chains, which species would this advice most likely apply to?
Which of the following answers describes the production efficiency of an organism?
Using the data in this table, calculate the: Net production efficiency of the grass.