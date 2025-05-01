Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a form of kinetic energy?
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Which of the following is NOT a form of kinetic energy?
Which of the following is an example of potential energy?
Why are the principles of thermodynamics important for the study of biology?
Which of the following statements is true regarding how energy moves up the food chain?
Which of the following images has less entropy?
Which of the following statements describes the first law of thermodynamics?
When chemical, transport, or mechanical work is done by an organism, what happens to the heat generated?
Which of the following is NOT an example of a biological system?