Introduction to Biology
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Image A has less entropy.
Image B has less entropy.
Master Entropy with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter
Which of the following is an example of potential energy?
Which of the following is NOT a form of kinetic energy?
Why are the principles of thermodynamics important for the study of biology?
Which of the following is NOT an example of a biological system?
Which of the following statements describes the first law of thermodynamics?
When chemical, transport, or mechanical work is done by an organism, what happens to the heat generated?
Which of the following statements is true regarding how energy moves up the food chain?