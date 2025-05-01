Multiple Choice
During the light reactions, photosystem I functions to_________, and photosystem II functions to __________.
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During the light reactions, photosystem I functions to_________, and photosystem II functions to __________.
Describe the primary function of the light reactions of photosynthesis.
The component of the electromagnetic spectrum that allows our eyes to visualize color is:
Where do the electrons that are excited in photosystem II come from?
A photon is an example of _________ energy. Photons have ________ energy at short wavelengths and _________ energy at long wavelengths.
Examples of accessory pigments for photosynthesis are:
Which of the following pigments does NOT absorb yellow/orange light (650-750nm)?
What is the correct order of steps of the light reactions of Photosynthesis?