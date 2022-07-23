The electromagnetic spectrum encompasses the full range of wavelengths that photons can possess, with sunlight traveling millions of miles from the sun to Earth as high-energy particles known as photons. These photons exhibit varying wavelengths, where shorter wavelengths correspond to higher kinetic energy. Chloroplasts in plants are capable of capturing this energy, which plays a crucial role in photosynthesis.
Visible light, a narrow segment of the electromagnetic spectrum, is the portion detectable by the human eye, allowing us to perceive colors. This segment ranges from approximately 380 nanometers (nm) to 750 nm. The electromagnetic spectrum includes a variety of waves, from gamma rays with extremely short wavelengths to radio waves with much longer wavelengths. As one moves from the left to the right of the spectrum, the wavelengths increase in length, which correlates with a decrease in energy. Thus, shorter wavelengths are associated with higher energy, while longer wavelengths correspond to lower energy.
Understanding the electromagnetic spectrum is essential for grasping how light interacts with matter, particularly in biological systems. In future discussions, the focus will shift primarily to visible light and its applications, enhancing comprehension of its significance in various scientific contexts.