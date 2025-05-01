Multiple Choice
The component of the electromagnetic spectrum that allows our eyes to visualize color is:
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The component of the electromagnetic spectrum that allows our eyes to visualize color is:
A photon is an example of _________ energy. Photons have ________ energy at short wavelengths and _________ energy at long wavelengths.
Which of the following pigments does NOT absorb yellow/orange light (650-750nm)?
During the light reactions, photosystem I functions to_________, and photosystem II functions to __________.