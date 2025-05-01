Multiple Choice
An allele that exerts its effects whenever it is present is:
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An allele that exerts its effects whenever it is present is:
If the two alleles for a particular gene are identical the gene pair is:
If an individual is homozygous for a particular trait:
The pea plant (Pisum sativum) is a good choice for studying heredity because it:
Mendel's pea plants can have yellow peas or green peas. Mendel found the yellow pea color allele to be dominant over the green pea color allele. What does this mean?