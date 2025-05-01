Multiple Choice
The pea plant (Pisum sativum) is a good choice for studying heredity because it:
5
views
The yellow allele masks the effects of the green allele in an individual heterozygous for pea color.
Both individuals who are heterozygous and homozygous dominant for pea color will have yellow peas.
Only individuals who are homozygous recessive for pea color will have green peas.
The green pea color allele can be found in some individuals but not expressed.
All of the above.
The pea plant (Pisum sativum) is a good choice for studying heredity because it: