Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Ch.14 Urinary System
Urinary System: Word Building
Struggling with Medical Terminology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Match each definition with the correct term.
A
1) c
2) d
3) e
B
1) a
2) f
3) b
C
1) b
2) d
3) a
D
1) a
2) e
3) f
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions and the medical terms provided. The first definition is 'Bacterial infection of kidney and renal pelvis.' The term that matches this is 'Pyelonephritis,' which specifically refers to an infection involving the kidney and renal pelvis.
Step 2: Look at the second definition, 'Frequent nighttime urination.' The medical term for this condition is 'Nocturia,' which describes the need to wake up at night to urinate frequently.
Step 3: For the third definition, 'Medical procedure to treat kidney stones by using high-energy sound to break them up,' the correct term is 'Lithotripsy,' which is a procedure that uses shock waves to break kidney stones into smaller pieces.
Step 4: Match each definition with the corresponding letter from the list: 1) Pyelonephritis (a), 2) Nocturia (f), 3) Lithotripsy (b).
Step 5: Review the matches to ensure each term correctly corresponds to the definition based on medical terminology knowledge.
Watch next
Master Urinary System Components, Functions and Pathology Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
0