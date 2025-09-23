The abdominal pelvic region is divided into nine distinct anatomical regions, which are essential for precise localization in medical and anatomical studies. These regions help in identifying specific areas of the abdomen and pelvis for diagnosis and treatment.

The upper row consists of the right and left hypochondriac regions, located directly below the cartilage of the ribs. The term "chondro" relates to cartilage, serving as a helpful mnemonic to remember their position beneath the rib cartilage. Centrally positioned in the upper row is the epigastric region, which lies above the stomach; "gastric" refers to the stomach, indicating this region's location.

Moving to the middle row, the right and left lumbar regions are situated at waist level. The term "lumbar" corresponds to the lower back, making it easier to recall their placement. At the center of this row is the umbilical region, which surrounds the navel or belly button, serving as a key anatomical landmark.

The lower row includes the right and left inguinal (or iliac) regions, found near the groin area. The word "inguinal" literally means "in the groin," providing a straightforward way to remember their location. Finally, the hypogastric region occupies the lower middle section below the navel; "hypo" means below, and combined with "gastric," it indicates the area beneath the stomach.

Understanding these nine regions—right and left hypochondriac, epigastric, right and left lumbar, umbilical, right and left inguinal, and hypogastric—provides a foundational framework for anatomical orientation and clinical assessment within the abdominal pelvic area.