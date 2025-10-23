Understanding medical terminology often involves recognizing specific suffixes that describe surgical procedures. For instance, the suffix -tomy refers to a surgical incision, which means making a cut into tissue but not necessarily repairing it. In contrast, -plasty denotes surgical repair or reconstruction, indicating the reshaping or mending of a structure. The term lysis means loosening or breaking down tissue, which does not imply repair. Lastly, -ectomy signifies the surgical removal of a body part.

When considering the surgical repair of a fibrous membrane, known as fascia, the correct term combines the root for fascia with the suffix for repair. Since fascia refers to a fibrous connective tissue membrane, and -plasty means surgical repair, the appropriate term is fascioplasty. This term precisely describes the surgical reconstruction or repair of the fibrous membrane.

In summary, recognizing the meanings of surgical suffixes is essential for accurately identifying medical procedures. Surgical incision is -tomy, surgical removal is -ectomy, loosening is -lysis, and surgical repair or reconstruction is -plasty. Therefore, the surgical repair of a fibrous membrane is termed fascioplasty.