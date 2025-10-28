The central nervous system (CNS) is primarily composed of two types of nervous tissue: white matter and gray matter. White matter consists of myelinated axons, where the myelin sheath acts as an insulating layer that facilitates rapid transmission of electrical signals. In contrast, gray matter contains unsheathed neuron cell bodies and dendrites, which are crucial for processing and integrating information.

In the brain, the arrangement of these tissues is distinct. The outer layer of the brain is made up of gray matter, known as the cerebral cortex, which is responsible for higher-order functions such as perception, cognition, and voluntary movement. Beneath this cortex lies the white matter, which serves as the communication network connecting different brain regions through myelinated axons.

Conversely, the spinal cord exhibits an inverted pattern compared to the brain. Here, the outer layer consists of white matter, which contains the myelinated axons that transmit signals to and from the brain. The inner core of the spinal cord is composed of gray matter, housing neuron cell bodies that process reflexes and local information.

Understanding the distribution of white and gray matter in the CNS is essential for comprehending how neural signals are transmitted and processed. The myelination in white matter enhances signal speed and efficiency, while the gray matter's neuron bodies and dendrites enable complex processing and integration of neural information.