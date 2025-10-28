The nervous system is a complex communication network that includes the brain, spinal cord, and nerves. It is divided into two main parts: the central nervous system (CNS) and the peripheral nervous system (PNS). The CNS consists of the brain and spinal cord, which serve as the control center for processing and storing information, as well as managing consciousness. The PNS comprises all the nerves outside the CNS and is responsible for transmitting information between the CNS and other parts of the body.

Information in the nervous system is transmitted through neural or nerve impulses, which are electrical signals. When sensory neurons in the peripheral nervous system detect stimuli, such as touching a hot surface, they send this information to the CNS. The CNS processes and interprets the sensory input, then sends commands back through motor neurons in the PNS to initiate a response, like pulling your hand away from the heat.

This interaction between sensory neurons, the CNS, and motor neurons illustrates how the nervous system coordinates rapid communication and responses to external stimuli. Understanding the roles of the CNS and PNS highlights the nervous system's function in maintaining body coordination and protecting the body from harm through reflex actions.