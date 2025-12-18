The female reproductive system plays a crucial role in the secretion of sex hormones, fertility, gestation, childbirth, and the nourishment of the newborn. It comprises both internal and external genitalia, along with accessory organs such as the breasts. The internal genitalia are located within the pelvic cavity, while the external genitalia consist of the visible sex organs.

Starting with the internal genitalia, the ovaries are essential as they produce sex hormones and ova, which are the female eggs. The uterine tubes, also known as fallopian tubes, transport the ovum toward the uterus and serve as the site of fertilization or conception. The uterus itself is the site where the fetus develops during pregnancy. It connects to the vagina through the cervix, a narrow passage that acts as a gateway between the uterus and vagina.

The vagina functions as the receptacle for semen during intercourse and also serves as the birth canal during childbirth. Moving to the external genitalia, the vulva protects the vaginal orifice and the urinary meatus. The vulva includes the labia majora, labia minora, and the clitoris. The labia majora are the larger outer folds, while the labia minora are the smaller inner folds. The clitoris is a sensitive structure located above the vaginal opening, playing a key role in sexual arousal.

Understanding the female reproductive system involves recognizing the division between internal and external genitalia and their respective functions. This system is integral to human reproduction, hormone regulation, and the continuation of species.