Joints, also known as articulations, are the points where two or more bones meet and are held together by ligaments, which are strong bands of connective tissue. Joints are classified into three main types based on the amount of movement they allow. The term "arthro" refers to joints, helping to understand the classification.

The first type is synarthrosis, which describes immovable or stationary joints. An example of synarthrosis joints is found in the skull, where the bones are tightly fused, allowing no movement. These joints provide stability and protection for vital organs.

The second type is amphiarthrosis, which allows slight or limited movement. This type of joint is exemplified by the vertebral column, where the vertebrae are connected in a way that permits some flexibility and movement, but still maintains stability.

The third type is diarthrosis, also known as freely movable or dynamic joints. These joints provide a wide range of motion and are found in areas such as the shoulder, where the scapula and arm bone connect. Diarthrosis joints are essential for complex movements and flexibility.

Understanding these joint classifications helps in studying human anatomy and biomechanics, highlighting how different joints contribute to movement and stability in the body.