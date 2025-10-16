The human skeleton consists of 206 bones organized into two primary parts: the axial skeleton and the appendicular skeleton. The axial skeleton includes the skull, vertebral (spinal) column, and thoracic cage. This part of the skeleton plays a crucial role in supporting the body's structure and protecting vital internal organs such as the brain, spinal cord, heart, and lungs.
The appendicular skeleton comprises the limbs along with the pectoral and pelvic girdles. These girdles serve as attachment points, anchoring the arms and legs to the axial skeleton. The appendicular skeleton is essential for facilitating body movement, enabling a wide range of motions and physical activities.
Understanding the distinction between the axial and appendicular skeletons is fundamental in anatomy, as it highlights how the skeletal system supports both protection and mobility. The axial skeleton forms the central framework, while the appendicular skeleton provides the mechanical leverage necessary for movement.