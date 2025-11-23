The cardiovascular system, also known as the circulatory system, plays a crucial role in maintaining blood circulation throughout the body. It consists of three main components: the heart, blood vessels, and blood. This system is essential for transporting nutrients such as oxygen (O 2 ), enzymes, and hormones to various tissues, ensuring that cells receive the substances they need to function properly.

Beyond nutrient transport, the cardiovascular system contributes to the body's protection by regulating temperature through thermal regulation and defending against injury and pathogen invasion. It also plays a vital role in waste removal by transporting carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) to the lungs for exhalation and directing other metabolic wastes to organs like the liver and kidneys for processing and elimination.

Understanding the cardiovascular system highlights its importance in sustaining life by supporting nutrient delivery, protecting the body, and facilitating the removal of waste products, all of which are fundamental to maintaining homeostasis and overall health.