Blood is a vital fluid mixture circulating throughout the cardiovascular system, composed of plasma and formed elements. Plasma makes up about 55% of blood and primarily consists of water, electrolytes, proteins, and various other substances essential for bodily functions. The formed elements include erythrocytes (red blood cells), leukocytes (white blood cells), and platelets, each serving distinct roles.

Erythrocytes are characterized by their biconcave disk shape, which lacks a nucleus, allowing for efficient gas exchange. These red blood cells contain hemoglobin, a protein responsible for transporting oxygen from the lungs to tissues and carrying carbon dioxide back to the lungs for exhalation. This oxygen transport is crucial for cellular respiration and energy production.

Leukocytes differ in shape, being spherical with prominent nuclei visible within the cells. Their primary function is to defend the body against pathogens, playing a key role in the immune response. Various types of leukocytes work together to identify, attack, and remove harmful microorganisms and foreign substances.

Platelets are the smallest formed elements in blood and are essential for hemostasis, the process that stops bleeding by forming blood clots. They aggregate at sites of blood vessel injury, initiating clot formation to prevent excessive blood loss.

Understanding the composition of blood—plasma as the fluid medium and formed elements as the cellular components—provides insight into how oxygen transport, immune defense, and bleeding control are integrated within the circulatory system. This knowledge is fundamental for comprehending how the body maintains homeostasis and responds to injury or infection.