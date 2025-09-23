Body planes are imaginary flat surfaces used to divide the human body into specific sections for anatomical reference and description. These planes are always considered with the person in the standard anatomical position, which means standing upright with feet together, arms at the sides, and palms facing forward. This position provides a consistent frame of reference for understanding body orientation.
There are three primary body planes: the frontal, sagittal, and transverse planes. The frontal plane divides the body into front (anterior) and back (posterior) sections. A helpful way to remember this is that "frontal" starts with "f," corresponding to the front of the body. The sagittal plane splits the body into left and right halves. Since "sagittal" starts with "s," it can be associated with "side to side," indicating the division between the body's left and right sides. Lastly, the transverse plane, also known as the axial plane, divides the body into top (superior) and bottom (inferior) parts. The word "transverse" begins with "t," which can be linked to "top," helping to recall that this plane separates the upper and lower sections of the body.
Understanding these planes is essential for describing locations and movements in anatomy, as they provide a standardized way to reference different parts of the body relative to each other. This foundational knowledge supports further study in human anatomy, physiology, and medical fields.