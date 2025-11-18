The immune system is a complex network of tissues, organs, and processes that work together to protect the body from diseases. It serves as the body's primary defense mechanism against harmful pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, and other foreign agents. Central to this defense is the concept of immunity, which refers to the body's ability to recognize and combat these harmful invaders effectively.
Immunity relies on the identification of antigens, which are specific substances found on the surfaces of cells. These antigens act as identity markers, allowing the immune system to distinguish between the body's own healthy cells and potentially dangerous pathogens or abnormal cells. By recognizing these antigens, the immune system can target and eliminate threats, maintaining the body's health and preventing infections.
Understanding the immune system involves appreciating how it detects and responds to antigens, enabling the body to defend itself against a wide range of diseases. This foundational knowledge sets the stage for exploring more detailed mechanisms of immune response and how immunity is developed and maintained.