The male reproductive system consists of several key anatomical components, each associated with specific medical combining forms that aid in understanding related terminology and pathology. The term peno- or phallo- refers to the penis, the external male organ involved in sexual function and urination. A helpful mnemonic is "pen is falling," linking the word to the penis.

Balano- denotes the glans penis, which is the sensitive, rounded head of the penis. This can be remembered as a "balance cap," symbolizing the cap-like structure at the tip.

The terms orko-, orchio-, and orcho- all relate to the testis (plural: testes), the male gonads responsible for sperm production and testosterone secretion. The mnemonic "ORCID" helps recall this association, emphasizing the singular testis.

Didymo- also refers to the testis but highlights the paired nature of these organs. The memory aid "double dumplings" reflects the presence of two testes within the scrotum.

Zoo- means animal or living, connecting to the biological aspect of reproduction and life. This root is evident in words related to living organisms, such as "zoology."

Finally, fimo- pertains to the constriction or muzzling of an orifice, specifically referencing the tightening or closing of an opening. The mnemonic "shut firmly" helps recall this concept, which is clinically relevant in conditions like phimosis, where the foreskin of the penis cannot be retracted due to constriction.

Understanding these combining forms is essential for interpreting medical terminology related to the male reproductive system, facilitating comprehension of both normal anatomy and pathological conditions.