The major arteries of the human body play a crucial role in transporting oxygenated blood from the heart to various tissues. Starting in the neck and shoulder region, the common carotid artery is a primary vessel that supplies blood to the head and neck. Adjacent to this is the subclavian artery, which runs beneath the clavicle (collarbone) and supplies blood to the upper limbs. Moving into the arm, the axillary artery is located in the armpit area—an easy way to remember this is by associating "axillary" with "ax under arm."

Continuing down the arm, the brachial artery serves as the main blood vessel of the upper arm. It branches into the radial artery and ulnar artery in the forearm. The radial artery is positioned closer to the thumb, while the ulnar artery lies nearer to the pinky finger, which helps in identifying their locations during pulse checks or medical assessments.

In the chest and abdominal region, the aortic arch is a significant artery that curves from the heart, giving rise to several branches. The aorta, the largest artery in the body, extends downward from the aortic arch, distributing blood to the lower parts of the body. The renal arteries branch off the aorta and supply blood to the kidneys. A helpful mnemonic to remember this is "Kidneys renew blood," linking "renal" to kidney function.

In the groin area, the common iliac arteries split into the external iliac and internal iliac arteries, which supply blood to the lower limbs and pelvic organs, respectively. The arteries continue into the leg with the femoral artery as the main vessel. Near the knee, the popliteal artery is found; a useful memory aid is "knees can pop," associating "popliteal" with the knee region.

Below the knee, the arteries divide into the anterior tibial artery at the front of the leg and the posterior tibial artery at the back. Between these lies the peroneal artery (also known as the fibular artery), which runs laterally along the leg. The peroneal artery can be remembered by noting that it is posterior and lateral, matching the "p" and "l" in peroneal.

Understanding the organization and location of these major arteries is essential for comprehending how blood circulates throughout the body. Recognizing key arteries such as the carotid, subclavian, brachial, radial, ulnar, aorta, renal, iliac, femoral, popliteal, tibial, and peroneal arteries helps in both clinical and educational settings. Utilizing memory tools like "Kidneys renew blood" for renal arteries and "knees can pop" for the popliteal artery enhances retention and practical knowledge of human anatomy.