The endocrine system is a network of specialized glands that secrete hormones directly into the bloodstream, earning them the name "ductless glands" because they do not use ducts for hormone transport. Hormones are regulatory substances that travel through the blood to reach target tissues or organs, which may be located nearby or at a distance. Key components of the endocrine system include the pituitary gland, which is connected to the hypothalamus in the brain via a stalk, playing a crucial role in hormone regulation and signaling.

Other major endocrine glands include the pineal gland, responsible for regulating circadian rhythms; the thyroid and parathyroid glands, which manage metabolism and calcium balance; and the adrenal glands situated atop the kidneys, which produce hormones involved in stress response and metabolism. The pancreas functions as both an endocrine and exocrine gland, releasing hormones like insulin to regulate blood sugar levels. Additionally, reproductive glands such as the testes in males and ovaries in females produce sex hormones essential for reproductive health. The thymus is also part of the endocrine system but is less emphasized in this overview.

Understanding the endocrine system involves recognizing how these glands coordinate to maintain homeostasis through hormone secretion. Hormones act as chemical messengers, influencing various physiological processes by binding to specific receptors on target cells. This system's efficiency lies in its ability to deliver hormones directly into the bloodstream, ensuring rapid and widespread distribution. The integration of these glands highlights the complexity and precision of hormonal regulation essential for growth, metabolism, reproduction, and overall bodily function.