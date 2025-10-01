Pathology in the context of the integumentary system involves understanding various medical conditions that affect the skin, hair, nails, and subcutaneous glands. These conditions can arise from different causes such as viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi, or unknown factors. Viral infections include Varicella, commonly known as chickenpox, which is characterized by a viral skin infection causing itchy, blister-like rashes. Another viral condition is Monkeypox, a flu-like illness accompanied by severe blistering on the skin.

Bacterial infections such as Furuncle (often misspelled as Ferranchi) affect hair follicles and can lead to painful boils. Parasitic infections include Scabies, caused by mites that burrow into the skin, leading to intense itching and rash. Fungal infections are represented by Tinea, also known as ringworm, which manifests as circular, ring-shaped lesions on the skin.

Other skin conditions include Ecchymosis, which is the medical term for bruising caused by bleeding under the skin. Vitiligo is characterized by depigmentation, resulting in patches of skin losing their natural color. Eczema is a superficial dermatitis marked by dryness and loss of moisture, leading to itchy and inflamed skin.

Hirsutism refers to excessive hair growth, often in areas where hair is typically minimal or absent. Psoriasis involves the buildup of silvery, scaly patches on the skin due to rapid skin cell turnover. Lastly, Urticaria, commonly known as hives, presents as raised, itchy welts caused by allergic reactions or other triggers.

Understanding these conditions requires recognizing their causes—viral, bacterial, parasitic, or fungal—and their characteristic symptoms. This knowledge is essential for diagnosing and managing diseases of the integumentary system effectively.