The kidneys are located in the lumbar region, positioned on either side of the vertebral column just above the waist. This lumbar area corresponds to the lower back, situated above the thoracic vertebrae and above the sacrum. Each kidney has a distinctive bean shape, which is primarily due to the presence of the renal hilum. The renal hilum is a concave, indented area found on the medial surface of the kidney, serving as a crucial anatomical landmark.

Through the renal hilum, several important structures enter and exit the kidney. The renal artery enters the kidney via the hilum, supplying oxygenated blood necessary for kidney function. Conversely, the renal vein and the ureter exit the kidney through this same opening. The renal vein carries deoxygenated blood away from the kidney, while the ureter transports urine from the kidney to the bladder for excretion.

Understanding the external anatomy of the kidney, including the location and function of the renal hilum, renal artery, renal vein, and ureter, is essential for comprehending how the kidney integrates with the circulatory and urinary systems. This knowledge forms the foundation for exploring kidney physiology and its role in filtering blood and producing urine.