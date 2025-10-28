The peripheral nervous system (PNS) encompasses all nervous tissue located outside the central nervous system (CNS). Its primary function is to transmit information to the CNS and execute responses based on that information. Nerves within the PNS are bundles of axons that can be classified by the direction in which they carry signals. Specifically, afferent nerves transmit sensory information from the body to the CNS, while efferent nerves carry motor commands from the CNS to muscles and glands.

A useful mnemonic to differentiate these nerves is "Same Same," where "S" stands for sensory, linked to afferent nerves, and "M" stands for motor, linked to efferent nerves. For example, when you approach a hot flame, afferent nerves detect the heat and send this sensory input to the brain via the spinal cord. The brain processes this information and sends a motor response through efferent nerves, prompting you to withdraw your hand from the flame. This illustrates how the PNS facilitates communication between the body and the CNS to coordinate actions.

Understanding the roles of afferent and efferent nerves is essential for grasping how the peripheral nervous system functions to maintain bodily responses and interactions with the environment.