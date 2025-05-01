Multiple Choice
Which of the following hormones is not produced by the anterior pituitary?
Pineal gland secretes melatonin which is essential to maintain circadian rhythm.
Anterior pituitary maintains fluid balance by regulating the adrenal glands.
Pancreas regulates blood sugar levels by secreting or absorbing insulin and glucagon.
Thyroid gland secretes T3 and T4 which are critical in the regulation of metabolism.
