Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Ch.2 Body Structure
Levels of Body Organization
Struggling with Medical Terminology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Fill in the correct form for each of the blanks given.
A
1. Stomach, 2. Muscular, 3. Hematic, 4. Thoracic, 5. Liver
B
1. Abdomen, 2. Musculature, 3. Hemorrhagic, 4. Pectoral, 5. Biliary
C
1. Cardia, 2. Myogenic, 3. Sanguine, 4. Costal, 5. Gallbladder
D
1. Stomach, 2. Muscularis, 3. Hematologic, 4. Costal, 5. Hepatocyte
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the noun that corresponds to the adjective 'Gastric'. 'Gastric' relates to the stomach, so the noun should be 'Stomach'.
Step 2: For the noun 'Muscle', find the adjective form. The adjective related to muscle in medical terminology is 'Muscular'.
Step 3: For the noun 'Blood', determine the adjective form. Common adjectives related to blood include 'Hematic' or 'Hematologic'. Here, 'Hematic' fits well as an adjective.
Step 4: For the noun 'Chest', find the adjective form. The adjective related to chest is 'Costal', which refers to the ribs or chest area.
Step 5: For the last noun, which corresponds to the adjective 'Hepatic', the noun is 'Liver', since 'Hepatic' pertains to the liver.
Watch next
Master Levels of Body Organization Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
0