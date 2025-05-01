Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Ch.15 Female Reproductive System
Overview of the Female Reproductive System
Multiple Choice
Identify which of the following statements about the female reproductive system is true?
A
The cervix is the part of the uterus where fertilization takes place.
B
External female genitalia are collectively referred to as mons pubis.
C
FSH and LH are pituitary hormones that stimulate ovum maturation and ovulation.
D
Perimetrium is the thickest layer of the uterine wall.
1
Review each statement carefully to understand the anatomical and physiological concepts related to the female reproductive system.
Recall that fertilization typically occurs in the fallopian tubes, not in the cervix, so the first statement is false.
Understand that the mons pubis is a specific external structure, but the term for all external female genitalia collectively is the vulva, so the second statement is false.
Recognize that FSH (Follicle Stimulating Hormone) and LH (Luteinizing Hormone) are hormones secreted by the pituitary gland that regulate ovum maturation and ovulation, making the third statement true.
Know that the perimetrium is the outermost layer of the uterine wall and is not the thickest; the thickest layer is the myometrium, so the fourth statement is false.
