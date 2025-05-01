Which of the following organs is not located in the right upper quadrant?
A
Liver
B
Spleen
C
Gall bladder
D
Small and Large Intestines
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of abdominal quadrants. The abdomen is divided into four quadrants: right upper quadrant (RUQ), left upper quadrant (LUQ), right lower quadrant (RLQ), and left lower quadrant (LLQ). These quadrants help localize organs and symptoms.
Step 2: Identify the organs typically found in the right upper quadrant (RUQ). The RUQ generally contains the liver, gall bladder, part of the small and large intestines, and part of the pancreas.
Step 3: Recognize the location of the spleen. The spleen is located in the left upper quadrant (LUQ), not the right upper quadrant.
Step 4: Compare the given options with their typical quadrant locations: Liver (RUQ), Gall bladder (RUQ), Small and Large Intestines (partly RUQ), and Spleen (LUQ).
Step 5: Conclude that the spleen is the organ not located in the right upper quadrant based on its anatomical position.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Regions and Quadrant Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno