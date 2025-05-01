Instrument used to measure the anterior chamber angle of the eye is called
A
Optometry.
B
Goniometer.
C
Optometer.
D
Goniometry.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomical structure involved. The anterior chamber angle of the eye is the angle formed between the iris and the cornea, important in assessing eye health, especially for glaucoma.
Step 2: Identify the purpose of the instrument. The instrument used to measure this angle must be capable of visualizing and quantifying the angle precisely.
Step 3: Review the terminology: 'Goniometer' is a device used to measure angles, commonly in joints or anatomical structures; in ophthalmology, it specifically refers to the instrument measuring the anterior chamber angle.
Step 4: Differentiate from similar terms: 'Optometer' measures refractive errors of the eye, and 'Goniometry' is the process or technique of measuring angles, not the instrument itself.
Step 5: Conclude that the instrument used to measure the anterior chamber angle of the eye is called a 'Goniometer'.
