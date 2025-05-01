Multiple Choice
If differing Rh factors between a mother and fetus lead to a blood incompatibility, which of the following medical conditions could arise in the newborn baby?
Prolonged hospitalization and treatment.
Delivery of the fetus and its placenta.
Long-term antihypertensive medications.
Single dose of vasodilators.
