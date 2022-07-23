Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Infection control ____________.
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Infection control ____________.
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Etiology ____________.
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Epidemiology ____________.
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Biotechnology ____________
List four major questions that drive microbiological investigations today.
Match each of the following descriptions with the person it best describes more than once or not at all. An answer may be used more than once.
1. Developed smallpox immunization
2. First photomicrograph of bacteria
3. Used mathematical data to improve nursing
4. Germs cause disease
5. Sought a “magic bullet” to destroy pathogens
6. Early epidemiologist
7. Father of Microbiology
8. Classification system
9. Discoverer of bacteria
10. Discoverer of protozoa
11. Founder of antiseptic surgery
12. Developed the most widely used bacterial staining technique
A. John Snow
B. Paul Ehrlich
C. Louis Pasteur
D. Antoni van Leeuwenhoek
E. Carolus Linnaeus
F. John Needham
G. Eduard Buchner
H. Robert Koch
I. Joseph Lister
J. Edward Jenner
K. Girolamo Fracastoro
L. Hans Christian Gram
M. Florence Nightingale