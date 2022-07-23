Textbook Question
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Food microbiology ____________.
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Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Food microbiology ____________.
Refer to the four steps in the scientific method in describing Pasteur’s fermentation experiments.
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Biotechnology ____________
List Koch’s postulates, and explain why they are significant.
Van Leeuwenhoek described microorganisms as:
a. Animalcules
b. Prokaryotes
c. Eukaryotes
d. Protozoa
A scientist who studies the role of microorganisms in the environment is a(n):
a. Genetic technologist
b. Earth microbiologist
c. Epidemiologist
d. Environmental microbiologist