Match the following people to their scientific/medical contribution:
Note: Choices may be used more than once or not at all.
Match the following people to their scientific/medical contribution:
Note: Choices may be used more than once or not at all.
A scientist who studies the role of microorganisms in the environment is a(n):
a. Genetic technologist
b. Earth microbiologist
c. Epidemiologist
d. Environmental microbiologist
The laboratory of Robert Koch contributed which of the following to the field of microbiology?
a. Simple staining technique
b. Use of Petri dishes
c. First photomicrograph of bacteria
d. All of the above
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Environmental microbiology ___________ and _____________
Which scientist first hypothesized that medical personnel can infect patients with pathogens?
a. Florence Nightingale
b. Joseph Lister
c. John Snow
d. Ignaz Semmelweis
Van Leeuwenhoek described microorganisms as:
a. Animalcules
b. Prokaryotes
c. Eukaryotes
d. Protozoa
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Chemotherapy ____________.