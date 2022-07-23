Which of the following does not stimulate phagocytes?
a. Cytokines
b. IFN-y
c. C3b
d. Lipid A
e. Histamine
Which of the following does not stimulate phagocytes?
a. Cytokines
b. IFN-y
c. C3b
d. Lipid A
e. Histamine
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Wandering macrophages experience diapedesis.
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ In phagocytosis, adhesion involves the binding between complementary chemicals on a phagocyte and on the membrane of a body cell.
Label the steps of phagocytosis.
a. ________
b. ________
c. ________
d. ________
e. ________
f. ________
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Lysosomes fuse with phagosomes to form peroxisomes.
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ A membrane attack complex drills circular holes in a macrophage.