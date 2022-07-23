Textbook Question
Why are relatively large animals such as parasitic worms studied in microbiology?
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Why are relatively large animals such as parasitic worms studied in microbiology?
Name two ways that slime molds differ from true fungi.
The stemlike portion of a seaweed is called its _________.
a. Trunk
b. Holdfast
c. Stipe
d. Blade
What is the role of rRNA sequencing in the classification of eukaryotic microbes?
Carrageenan is found in the cell walls of which group of algae?
a. Red algae
b. Green algae
c. Dinoflagellates
d. Yellow-green algae
The type of asexual fungal spore that forms within hyphae is called a __________.
a. Sporangiospore
b. Conidiospore
c. Blastospore
d. Chlamydospore